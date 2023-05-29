Original Sin, Once You Go Black, Yukan, Invincible and Knotty Charmer impress

May 29, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Original Sin, Once You Go Black, Yukan, Invincible and Knotty Charmer impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (May 29).

Inner sand:

1400m: Yukan (P. Trevor) 1-39, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-7, 600/39.5. Moved attractively. Invincible (P. Trevor) 1-35.5, 1,200/1-20.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40. A good display.

Outer sand:

600m: Wolf Creek (Hindu S) 45. Moved freely. Douglas (Salman K) 45.5. Worked well.Top Dancer (Indrajeet) 45.5. Shaped well.

1000m: Gimmler (rb) 1-14, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Fighton (N.S. Parmar) 1-15.5, 600/46.5. Easy.

1200m: Time (rb), Black Eagle (Nazil) 1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. They finished level. Julio (Shreyas) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/44. In fine trim. Fondness Of You (Yash) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Moved well. Kalamitsi (P. Trevor) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. In fine condition. Mighty Zo (Akshay K) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Maintains form. Lionel (Hindu S) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Worked well. Konabos (P. Trevor) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Easy.

1400m: Trevalius (Hindu S) 1-44, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Strode out well. Knotty Charmer (Akshay K) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Once You Go Black (Hindu S) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Responded well to the urgings. Original Sin (Abhay S), Pink Jasmine (Shreyas) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead.

