Ooty races postponed

June 01, 2022 17:58 IST

Owing to inclement weather and underfoot conditions of the Ooty race track not conducive for racing, stewards of the Madras Race Club have decided to postpone the races scheduled to be held here on June 2 & 3 to June 7 & 8 respectively with the same card holding good. Races scheduled for June 9 & 10 have been postponed to June 13 & 14 respectively.