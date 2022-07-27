Sport

One Wish, Buckley and Own Voice please

One Wish, Buckley and Own Voice pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (July 27) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Superlative (Ajinkya), Lady Di (V. Jodha) 55.5, 600/41.5. Pair easy. Menilly (V. Jodha), Kaitlan (Ajinkya) 54, 600/41. Both moved level freely. Alpha Gene (Kaviraj), Supreme Being (I. Pardeshi) 53, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Sensibility (Ajinkya), Great Guns (V. Jodha) 54, 600/40. They moved together freely. Buckley (Ajinkya), Own Voice (V. Jodha) 51, 600/38. They moved well and finished level. Arbitrage (Zameer), Edmund (Gore) 54, 600/41. Former was easy while the latter was urged to end level. One Wish (Ajinkya) 51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Milli (Shelar), Away She Goes (rb) 56, 600/42. Both were easy. Farell (Dashrath), Almas (V. Jodha) 53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Scotland (Mansoor) 57, 600/43. Easy. Truth And Dare (V. Jodha), Flying Scotsman (Ajinkya) 52, 600/40. Former was one length better. Gangster (Zervan) 56, 600/41. Easy. Soup And Sandwich (Shubham) 1400/600m 56. Easy.

1000m: Michigan (Agarwal) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Urged.


