Onaindia returns to Hyderabad FC

Spanish centre-back has signed a one-year contract

ISL champion Hyderabad FC has signed a one-year contract with Spanish centre-back Odei Onaindia, the club announced on Thursday.

Onaindia, who was part of the squad in the 2020-21 season, returns to the side where he played a crucial role in what was then a new-look young team. “I have really good memories with this team and I am really excited to be back with them again. We were a family and I can’t wait to get back on the field,” said Onaindia.

Onaindia started every game for the club in the 2020-21 campaign, and was lauded as one of the best centre-backs. He, however, returned to the Segunda Division just a year later.

“Odei was with us in the 2020-21 season and he knows everything not just about the ISL but about our club too. He is a great defender, is fast and is very good tactically,” head coach Manola Marquez said.