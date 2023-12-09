Om Prakash and Rahil share the lead after day two

December 09, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - KOLKATA

Order of Merit leaders Om Prakash Chouhan and Rahil Gangjee were the joint clubhouse leaders with an aggregate of five-under 139 after the second day’s play in the S.S.P. Chawrasia Invitational event at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club (RCGC) here on Friday.

Chouhan, who picked up three birdies and an eagle on the 15th against three bogeys, carded a three-under 69 in the second round in overcast conditions.

The Kolkata-bred Gangjee, who was flawless between 10th and 18th holes garnering four birdies before being distracted by a pain in his right calf, scored 70.

When the first round, which was interrupted by rain on the opening day, concluded, Gangjee led with 69, followed by Chouhan on 70.

Syed Saqib Ahmed (74, 67) was third in the clubhouse with a total of three-under 141.

Only 59 players could complete the second round as play was suspended due to fading light.

