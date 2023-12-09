HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Om Prakash and Rahil share the lead after day two

December 09, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - KOLKATA

Sports Bureau

Order of Merit leaders Om Prakash Chouhan and Rahil Gangjee were the joint clubhouse leaders with an aggregate of five-under 139 after the second day’s play in the S.S.P. Chawrasia Invitational event at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club (RCGC) here on Friday.

Chouhan, who picked up three birdies and an eagle on the 15th against three bogeys, carded a three-under 69 in the second round in overcast conditions.

The Kolkata-bred Gangjee, who was flawless between 10th and 18th holes garnering four birdies before being distracted by a pain in his right calf, scored 70.

When the first round, which was interrupted by rain on the opening day, concluded, Gangjee led with 69, followed by Chouhan on 70.

Syed Saqib Ahmed (74, 67) was third in the clubhouse with a total of three-under 141.

Only 59 players could complete the second round as play was suspended due to fading light.

Related Topics

sport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.