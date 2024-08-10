ADVERTISEMENT

Wrestler Reetika Hooda enters quarterfinal of women’s 76kg freestyle

Updated - August 10, 2024 03:56 pm IST

Published - August 10, 2024 03:41 pm IST - Paris

The referee stopped the contest with 29 seconds left in the second round as Reetika gained a 10-point lead with the final score reading 12-2 in favour of the Indian.

PTI

Reetika Hooda won the pre-quarterfinal match in women’s freestyle 76kg match in Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris August 10, 2024.  | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

Indian wrestler Reetika Hooda displayed power and skill in equal measure while outclassing Bernadett Nagy of Hungary to enter the quarter-final of the women's 76 kg freestyle event at the Paris Olympics in Paris on Saturday (August 10, 2024).

The burly Reetika gained upper-hand with 4-0 lead in the first round after getting an early leg-hold followed by a flip.

The Hungarian did get a couple of points but the Indian was unstoppable in the second round with a series of two pointers. She will face top-seed Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan in the quarterfinal.

