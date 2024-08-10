GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wrestler Reetika Hooda enters quarterfinal of women’s 76kg freestyle

Updated - August 10, 2024 03:56 pm IST

Updated - August 10, 2024 03:56 pm IST

Published - August 10, 2024 03:41 pm IST - Paris

PTI
Reetika Hooda won the pre-quarterfinal match in women’s freestyle 76kg match in Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris August 10, 2024. 

Reetika Hooda won the pre-quarterfinal match in women’s freestyle 76kg match in Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris August 10, 2024.  | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

Indian wrestler Reetika Hooda displayed power and skill in equal measure while outclassing Bernadett Nagy of Hungary to enter the quarter-final of the women's 76 kg freestyle event at the Paris Olympics in Paris on Saturday (August 10, 2024).

The referee stopped the contest with 29 seconds left in the second round as Reetika gained a 10-point lead with the final score reading 12-2 in favour of the Indian.

The burly Reetika gained upper-hand with 4-0 lead in the first round after getting an early leg-hold followed by a flip.

The Hungarian did get a couple of points but the Indian was unstoppable in the second round with a series of two pointers. She will face top-seed Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan in the quarterfinal.

