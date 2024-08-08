GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat enters Paris Olympics quarterfinals

An Asian Championship gold medallist and the only male wrestler from the country to qualify for the Olympics, was amazingly agile as he kept his defence intact while regularly overpowering his 29-year-old former European champion

Updated - August 08, 2024 04:00 pm IST

Published - August 08, 2024 03:49 pm IST - Paris

PTI
Aman Sehrawat won the men’s freestyle 57kg pre-quarterfinal against Vladimir Egorov of North Macedonia in Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris on August 8, 2024.

Aman Sehrawat won the men’s freestyle 57kg pre-quarterfinal against Vladimir Egorov of North Macedonia in Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris on August 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

oung Indian grappler Aman Sehrawat ensured himself an easy passage into the quarterfinal with a dominating performance against North Macedonian rival Vladimir Egorov in the 57kg freestyle category at the Paris Olympics here on Thursday.

Also Read: Paris Olympics LIVE updates day 13

The 21-year-old Indian, an Asian Championship gold medallist and the only male wrestler from the country to qualify for the Olympics, was amazingly agile as he kept his defence intact while regularly overpowering his 29-year-old former European champion with leg holds to win the bout on technical superiority (10-0).

Egorov seemed to be in a bit of bother after the first round, requiring medical attention on his knee following Aman’s all-out attack.

But the Macedonian could not stage a comeback with Aman effecting a takedown to earn two more points and go 10-0 up with more than two minutes remaining on the clock.

Aman’s will take on former world champion Zelimkhan Abakarovlast in the quarterfinal later in the day.

Anshu Malik loses

Woman grappler Anshu Malik displayed great determination but could not breach the defence of USA’s vastly experienced Helen Louise Maroulis, losing 2-7 in the 57kg pre-quarterfinals.

Anshu Malik lost her pre-quarterfinal match against U.S.’ Helen Louise Maroilis in 57kg in Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris on August 8, 2024. 

Anshu Malik lost her pre-quarterfinal match against U.S.’ Helen Louise Maroilis in 57kg in Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris on August 8, 2024.  | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

It was a rematch of the 2021 World Championship final in Oslo where Anshu had to settle for silver against the American.

Anshu’s hopes of qualifying for the bronze-medal bout now hinge on ‘repechage’ provided Helen, the 2016 Rio Olympics gold medallist and Tokyo Games bronze medallist, reaches the final.

Anshu was up against one of the most reputed wrestlers in the world, but she fought with a lot of gumption to concede just two points in the first round. Helen attacked Anshu’s left leg and then pushed the Indian to the mat to take a 2-0 lead.

The Indian then held Helen, a three-time world champion, at bay in the first round before the American came back to showcase her pedigree in the second and win despite getting a warning.

Related Topics

Olympics / wrestling / Paris Olympics 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.