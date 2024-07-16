What’s new in Paris Olympics 2024?

The 2024 Olympics in Paris is set to be the largest event ever organised in France and is scheduled to be held from July 26 to August 11.

Millions of spectators will attend in person, filling 35 venues in and around Paris, while 10,500 athletes from over 200 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and the IOC Refugee Olympic Team will compete in 329 events over 19 days.

This edition of the Olympics, the XXXIII Olympiad, will feature 36 sports, including four additional ones introduced to enhance the programme and engage youth.

These additional sports—breaking, sport climbing, skateboarding, and surfing—reflect the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) commitment to inclusivity, gender balance, sustainabilty and youth-centric activities

Environmental sustainability is also a key focus for Paris 2024, with efforts to minimise the Games’ ecological footprint. This includes using existing venues, incorporating temporary structures, and promoting public transportation to reduce carbon emissions.

New events in 2024

One of the most anticipated additions is breaking, or breakdancing, which will make its Olympic debut.

Originating in the Bronx, U.S.A., in the 1970s, breaking has evolved into a competitive sport with its own judging system and world championships. The competition will feature 16 men (B-Boys) and 16 women (B-Girls) battling in a round-robin format, leading to quarterfinals, semifinals, and eventually medal battles.

Kayak cross, a new event under the canoe slalom umbrella, will debut, featuring athletes racing against each other from a ramp, marking the first time canoe slalom includes direct athlete competition

Returning and dropped sports

Surfing, having debuted in Tokyo, will continue at Paris 2024 but will take place in Teahupo’o, Tahiti, known for its challenging waves, from July 27 to August 4.

Skateboarding, which also first appeared in Tokyo, will return with men’s and women’s street and park events held at Place de La Concorde, with finals on July 27-28 and August 6-7.

3x3 basketball, introduced in Tokyo 2020, will be back with the finals on August 5. The U.S. men’s lineup, led by Jimmer Fredette, aims to unseat Latvia, the reigning champ

Baseball’s Olympic journey has been tumultuous, initially appearing in 1904 and later becoming a medal sport again in 1992, but its continuity has faced challenges. The sport’s absence from recent Olympics, including Paris 2024, is primarily due to scheduling conflicts with Major League Baseball’s extensive season, comprising 162 games, which prioritises the summer period when the Olympics are held. Doping concerns in the late 1990s and early 2000s also tarnished its image.

Softball, closely linked with baseball, faced similar challenges but returned to the Olympic stage in 2020 and will feature in 2028. But is dropped from the 2024 Olympics.

Karate, despite a successful debut in Tokyo 2020, was surprisingly omitted from Paris 2024. The decision was based on concerns about its entertainment value and ability to attract a younger audience, with the “kata” division skewing towards older competitors

New and changed formats

Other changes at Paris 2024 include the changes in formats such as the inclusion of men in artistic swimming for the first time and a new team acrobatic routine round. Boxing will see a new women’s weight class and a reduction in men’s categories, now featuring seven men’s and six women’s weight classes.

Sport climbing will feature a new format with separate bouldering and lead combined events and a speed event, increasing the number of athletes from 40 to 68. The speed finals are scheduled for August 7-8, while the bouldering and lead combined medals will be awarded on August 9-10.

Sailing will add two kite events and change boat categories, totaling 10 events. In shooting, the mixed skeet team event will replace the mixed team trap event.

Track and field will introduce a marathon race walk mixed relay and a repechage round for races between 200m and 1500m, giving athletes a second chance to qualify for semifinals.

Volleyball teams will be split into three pools of four instead of two pools of six, and weightlifting will reduce its weight classes from 14 to 10.