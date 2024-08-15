ADVERTISEMENT

"We will welcome her like a Gold Medalist": Vinesh's uncle Mahavir Phogat

Published - August 15, 2024 09:54 pm IST - Charkhi Dadri (Haryana)

Mahavir said that there's no scope of anything after the verdict of the CAS came out

ANI

Former wrestler Mahavir Phogat uncle of Vinesh Phogat Indian women wrestler, speaks during an interview at Balali Village of Vinesh, district Charkhi Dadri in Haryana on Thursday, August 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

After the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed Vinesh Phogat's appeal for the silver medal in the women's 50kg event at the Paris Olympics, the Indian wrestler's uncle Mahavir Phogat said that we will welcome her like a Gold Medalist when she returns to India on August 17.

On Wednesday (August 14, 2024), CAS released a statement to confirm that, "The application field by Vinesh Phogat on August 7 has been dismissed."

Speaking to ANI, Mahavir said that there's no scope of anything after the verdict of the CAS came out. He added that everyone will treat Vinesh like a gold medalist when she returns to India on August 17.

"We were hopeful that the verdict will be in our favour but there is no scope for anything after the verdict given by the CAS. When Vinesh returns on the 17th, we will welcome her like a Gold Medalist. We will try to persuade her to prepare for the 2028 Olympics. We will also prepare Sangeeta Phogat and Ritu Phogat for the 2028 Olympics," Mahavir said.

According to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the verdict was originally scheduled for Tuesday, August 13 at 9:30 p.m. IST, but was delayed to August 16. However, the decision was announced on Wednesday.

Vinesh was set to face Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold medal on August 7. She was disqualified before the women's 50kg final after exceeding the 50kg weight limit before the final on August 7. During the weigh-in, she was found to be 100 grams over the limit.

Following her disqualification, Vinesh appealed to award her the silver medal in the 50kg weight category.

On August 8, Vinesh penned an emotional post to announce her decision to retire from wrestling.

"Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness," Phogat said in her post.

Hildebrandt secured the gold medal in the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling after defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

