Watch | WFI has appealed against Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification to UWW, says IOA chief P. T. Usha

IOA chief P. T. Usha speaks regarding Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification

In a video released by the IOA, P. T. Usha said that she met Phogat at the Olympic Village and said, “We are providing Vinesh with all medical and emotional support”.

Updated - August 07, 2024 05:35 pm IST

Published - August 07, 2024 05:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P.T. Usha on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) called wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification ahead of her finals match in the 50kg category “very shocking” and said the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has filed an appeal to UWW to reconsider the decision.

Ms. Usha also assured IOA’s and the government’s “complete support” and said that the WFI is following up the appeal closely.

Follow LIVE updates from the Paris Olympics on August 07, 2024

Vinesh Phogat was scheduled to take on United States’s Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the gold medal match.

In a video released by the IOA, Usha said that she met Phogat at the Olympic Village and said, “We are providing Vinesh with all medical and emotional support.”

Chief Medical Officer Doctor Dinshaw Pardiwala said that Vinesh was found 100 grams over her 50 kg weight category.

Earlier in the day, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, speaking in Parliament, listed the steps taken by the central government to support Phogat’s preparation after several MPs expressed their concern about the disqualification.

(With ANI inputs)

