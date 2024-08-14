GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: The Olympics and its financial distress

Which cities actually gained from hosting the mega event? Which was the most expensive Olympics?

Updated - August 14, 2024 12:29 pm IST

Published - August 14, 2024 12:08 pm IST

Kunal Shankar,Saptaparno Ghosh

An independent study expected Paris to generate between 6.7 and 11.1 billion Euros in net economic benefits for hosting the Olympics. Other than that, 8.9 billion euros as net economic impact. Tourism was expected to contribute 30% towards this economic impact, construction activities 28% and organising the games itself -- 42%.

Also read: Is hosting the Olympics really worth it?

The 15 day-long event was expected to witness anything between 2.3 and 3.1 million unique visitors with game tickets. Some 64% of them French, as per the study.

While it all looks amazing at the top, a brief look at the history of how Olympics have panned out financially in the past; have an altogether different story to tell.

Also Read : How Olympic cities are selected | Explained

Which cities actually gained from hosting the mega event? Which was the most expensive Olympics? Have mega venues turned into white elephants?

Presentation: Kunal Shankar

Script: Saptaparno Ghosh

Production: Shikha Kumari

Video: Thamodharan B.

