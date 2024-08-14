Watch: Is hosting the Olympics really worth it?

The Parisian party has just ended. The city known for its fashion, cuisine and wine played host to athletes from across the globe as for the third time in its history.

Not just for the competing athletes, Olympics indeed is a huge deal for the people of the host nation as well.

An independent study expected Paris to generate between 6.7 and 11.1 billion Euros in net economic benefits. Other than that, 8.9 billion euros as net economic impact. Tourism was expected to contribute 30% towards this economic impact, construction activities 28% and organising the games itself -- 42%.

While it all looks amazing at the top, a brief look at the history of how Olympics have panned out financially in the past; have an altogether different story to tell.