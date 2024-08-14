ADVERTISEMENT

Vinesh Phogat's appeal dismissed by Court of Arbitration for Sport

Updated - August 14, 2024 09:55 pm IST

Published - August 14, 2024 09:45 pm IST

“The application filed by Vinesh Phogat on 7 August 2024 is dismissed,” said a statement issued by CAS.

PTI

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat. File | Photo Credit: AP

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal against Olympic disqualification from Olympic Games final has been rejected by the ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the Indian Olympic Association said on Wednesday (August 14, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Vinesh was disqualified for being 100gm overweight at the time of the weigh-in on the morning of the women’s 50kg freestyle final last week.

In a statement, IOA President P.T. Usha expressed “shock and disappointment at the decision of the Sole Arbitrator at the CAS to dismiss wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s application against the United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Related Stories

“The operative part of the August 14 decision, which dismisses Vinesh’s application to be awarded a shared silver medal in women’s 50 kg category at the Paris Olympic Games has significant implications for her in particular and the sporting community at large,” the IOA stated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The rejection of Vinesh’s appeal means India’s tally from the Paris Olympics will be of six medals which includes one silver and five bronze.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Olympics / sport

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US