GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vinesh Phogat's appeal dismissed by Court of Arbitration for Sport

“The application filed by Vinesh Phogat on 7 August 2024 is dismissed,” said a statement issued by CAS.

Updated - August 14, 2024 10:19 pm IST

Published - August 14, 2024 09:45 pm IST

PTI
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat. File

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat. File | Photo Credit: AP

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal against Olympic disqualification from Olympic Games final has been rejected by the ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the Indian Olympic Association said on Wednesday (August 14, 2024).

Vinesh was disqualified for being 100gm overweight at the time of the weigh-in on the morning of the women’s 50kg freestyle final last week.

In a statement, IOA President P.T. Usha expressed “shock and disappointment at the decision of the Sole Arbitrator at the CAS to dismiss wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s application against the United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Related Stories

“The operative part of the August 14 decision, which dismisses Vinesh’s application to be awarded a shared silver medal in women’s 50 kg category at the Paris Olympic Games has significant implications for her in particular and the sporting community at large,” the IOA stated.

The rejection of Vinesh’s appeal means India’s tally from the Paris Olympics will be of six medals which includes one silver and five bronze.

Related Topics

Olympics / sport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.