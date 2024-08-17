GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vinesh Phogat returns to grand welcome after Paris Olympics heartbreak

Vinesh Phogat had to stay back in Paris after she had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport for a joint silver which was eventually dismissed

Published - August 17, 2024 11:32 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat with other wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik gets emotional on her arrival after Paris Olympics heartbreak, at IGI airport, in New Delhi, onAugust 17, 2024. Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda is also seen.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat with other wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik gets emotional on her arrival after Paris Olympics heartbreak, at IGI airport, in New Delhi, onAugust 17, 2024. Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda is also seen. | Photo Credit: PTI

Champion wrestler Vinesh Phogat arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Saturday (August 17, 2024) following the heartbreak in Paris Olympics where she was disqualified for being overweight after reaching the 50kg final.

There was a thick security cover as Phogat, who was found 100 gram overweight on the day of her bout earlier this month, landed in the national capital.

Vinesh Phogat CAS verdict Highlights: August 13, 2024

Phogat had to stay back in Paris after she had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport for a joint silver which was eventually dismissed on Wednesday (August 14, 2024).

London Olympics bronze medal-winning shooter Gagan Narang, who was the chief de mission of the Indian contingent in Paris, called her a champion, posting a photo with Vinesh Phogat at the Paris airport. Both of them were on the same flight to Delhi.

"She came as a champion on day 1 into the games village and she will always remain our champion. Sometimes one doesn’t need an Olympic medal to inspire a billion dreams.. @vineshphogat you have inspired generations. Salute to your grit," Narang posted on X.

"Vinesh is returning to the country. People have come here at the (Delhi) airport to welcome her. People are also waiting to welcome her at our village. People are exciting to meet Vinesh and encourage her," her brother Harvinder Phogat said. She will also be given a grand welcome at her native village in Balali in Haryana.

