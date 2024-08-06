Vinesh Phogat entered her maiden Olympic semifinals in the 50kg category, beating Ukraine’s Oksana Livach in the last-eight stage in Paris on August 6.

The 29-year-old Vinesh defeated Livach 7-5 in a hard-fought bout to get closer to an elusive Olympic medal in her third attempt.

Vinesh Phogat will be playing her semifinal bout at 10.15 pm. (IST).

Earlier in the day, Vinesh Phogat pulled off the biggest upset at the Paris Olympics by outwitting hitherto invincible Yui Susaki, executing a perfectly-planned strategy to come out a surprise winner in the women’s 50kg opening round.

The Tokyo Games gold medallist and four-time World Champion Susaki had not lost any of her 94 bouts in her international career but the Japanese top seed didn’t know what was going to hit her in her opener which she lost 2-3.

With just 18 seconds left in the bout, both Vinesh and Susaki began to look for that one winning move.

Vinesh looked to grab the left leg of the Japanese from but could not do it from the standing position.

Less than 9 seconds to go, Vinesh capitalised when Susaki did not have her feet placed on the mat firmly and managed to push her for a takedown.

Vinesh knew what she had achieved by felling the reigning Olympic and four time world champion.

(With PTI inputs)

