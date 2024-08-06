GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vinesh Phogat enters final in 50kg freestyle; assured of historic Olympic medal

Vinesh Phogat became the first woman wrestler to win an wrestling Olympic medal

Updated - August 06, 2024 11:16 pm IST

Published - August 06, 2024 11:01 pm IST - Paris

Y.B. Sarangi
India’s Vinesh Phogat became the first woman wrestler to win an Olympic medal after she defeated her Cuban opponent Yusneylis Guzman in the semifinals.

India’s Vinesh Phogat became the first woman wrestler to win an Olympic medal after she defeated her Cuban opponent Yusneylis Guzman in the semifinals. | Photo Credit: ANI

Vinesh Phogat made history. With Himalayan determination, the two-time World championships medallist overcame odds galore to succeed in her third Olympics, by reaching the final of the women’s 50kg final. She was the first Indian woman wrestler to do so.

Paris Olympics day 11 updates

After stunning World and Olympic champion Yui Susaki 3-2 in the opening round, Vinesh defeated Oksana Livach 7-4 in the quarterfinals and Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman 5-0 in the semifinals to become the second Indian woman wrestler to secure an Olympic medal after Sakshi Malik.

Incidentally, both Vinesh and Sakshi were the two prominent faces of wrestlers’ protest against alleged sexual harassment by the former Wrestling Federation of India top brass.

Vinesh gained from the Cuban’s passivity to lead 1-0 after the first period and employed a right leg attack to effect a takedown for a 3-0 lead and gathered two more points to make it 5-0 and go into the history books.

