Vinesh Phogat disqualified: PM Modi asks IOA President P.T. Usha to explore full range of options to help Vinesh’s case

Vinesh was disqualified on from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women’s 50kg final

Updated - August 07, 2024 01:42 pm IST

Published - August 07, 2024 01:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
India’s Vinesh Phogat reacts after the round of 16 of the women’s freestyle 50kg wrestling match against Japan’s Yui Susaki, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, on Aug. 6, 2024, in Paris, France.

India’s Vinesh Phogat reacts after the round of 16 of the women’s freestyle 50kg wrestling match against Japan’s Yui Susaki, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, on Aug. 6, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: PTI

Following the heartbreaking news of wrestler Vinesh Phogat being disqualified from competing in the final round of the women’s 50kg category at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled up Indian Olympic Association President P.T. Usha to take stock of the situation.

Vinesh was disqualified on from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women’s 50kg final, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.

Vinesh had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the event on Tuesday night. Before this morning, she was assured of at least a silver medal but will now be coming back empty-handed due to the disqualification.

According to sources, Mr. Modi spoke P.T. Usha and sought first hand information on the issue and the options that India has in the wake of Vinesh’s setback.

He asked her to explore the full range of options to help Vinesh’s case, and also urged PT Usha to file a strong protest regarding her disqualification if that helps Vinesh.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister had posted on X: “Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India’s pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian.”

