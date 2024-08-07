GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘IOA has lodged strong protest with United World Wrestling’: Union Sports Minister in Lok Sabha on Vinesh Phogat’s Olympic disqualification

As the news of Phogat’s disqualification broke, Opposition MPs protested in the House during the Zero Hour demanding a statement from the government

Updated - August 07, 2024 03:43 pm IST

Published - August 07, 2024 03:33 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Vinesh Phogat of India reacts after winning the match against Yusneylis Guzman Lopez of Cuba on August 6, 2024

Vinesh Phogat of India reacts after winning the match against Yusneylis Guzman Lopez of Cuba on August 6, 2024 | Photo Credit: Reuters

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is making a statement in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) on the disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat at the Olympics.

Citing the wrestling weigh-ins rule, Mr. Mandaviya said that since Vinesh was found to be 100 grams overweight, she was disqualified. “The Indian Olympic Association has lodged a strong protest with United World Wrestling and PM Modi has spoken to IOA president P.T. Usha to take appropriate action.”

He went on to speak about Vinesh’s successful run at the Paris Olympics, up until her disqualification. He noted that as far as the training and preparations are concerned, the Indian government provided full support to Vinesh Phogat. “Even personal staff was appointed for her,” he said.

As the news of Phogat’s disqualification broke, Opposition MPs protested in the House during the Zero Hour demanding a statement from the government over the issue.

Also read | PM Modi asks IOA President P.T. Usha to explore full range of options to help Vinesh’s case

Some MPs also trooped into the Well of the House raising slogans demanding that the Sports Minister should answer.

As opposition MPs protested, Mr. Meghwal intervened and said the Minister would make a statement in the House at 3 pm over the issue.

In a shocking turn of events, Phogat was on Wednesday disqualified from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final here.

Phogat had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the event on Tuesday night.

"She was found overweight by 100 gm this morning. The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified," an Indian coach said.

