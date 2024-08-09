GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vinesh Phogat appeal: Court of Arbitration for Sport concludes hearing; Indian Olympic Association hopes for positive outcome

The CAS ad-hoc division, set up for dispute resolution during the Games, said that a decision can be expected before the end of the Games

Updated - August 09, 2024 11:53 pm IST

Published - August 09, 2024 11:52 pm IST - Paris

PTI
Olympics gold medalist Abhinav Bindra meets wrestler Vinesh Phogat in Paris on August 8, 2024. Photo: X/@Abhinav_Bindra via PTI

Olympics gold medalist Abhinav Bindra meets wrestler Vinesh Phogat in Paris on August 8, 2024. Photo: X/@Abhinav_Bindra via PTI

The hearing into Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against her disqualification from the Olympic finals concluded at the ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Paris with the IOA insisting that it is hopeful of a “positive resolution”.

This was after the CAS ad-hoc division, set up especially for dispute resolution during the Games, accepted Vinesh's appeal against her ouster for being 100gm overweight on the morning of her final against eventual gold-winner Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the U.S.

Watch | Why Vinesh Phogat was disqualified

"Indian Olympic Association remained hopeful of a positive resolution of wrestler Vinesh Phogat's application before the Ad hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against her failed weigh-in," the IOA said in a statement.

In the summit clash, Vinesh was replaced by Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to her in the semifinals on Tuesday (August 6, 2024).

In her appeal, the Indian has demanded that she be given a joint silver with Lopez as she was within the prescribed weight limit during her bouts on Tuesday (August 6, 2024).

Vinesh was represented by high-profile senior advocates Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania.

"Since the matter is sub-judice, IOA can only state that the Sole Arbitrator Dr. Annabelle Bennett AC SC (Australia) heard all parties applicant Vinesh Phogat, the respondents United World Wrestling and the International Olympic Committee as well as IOA as an interested party over three hours," the IOA stated.

All concerned parties were given an opportunity to file their detailed legal submissions prior to the hearing and then present oral arguments.

"It was indicated by the Sole Arbitrator that the operative part of the order may be expected soon, with a detailed order with reasons to follow thereafter," the IOA said.

The body's head P.T. Usha thanked Salve and Singhania as well as the Krida Legal team for their assistance and arguments during the hearing.

"IOA deems its duty to back Vinesh and would like to reaffirm its steadfast, unflinching, and unwavering support to her, regardless of the outcome of this matter.

"We are proud of her countless achievements on the wrestling mat throughout her stellar career," Usha said.

Earlier, the ad-hoc division said that a decision can be expected before the end of the Games on Sunday (August 11, 2024).

Vinesh went on to announce her retirement from the sport after challenging her disqualification, saying she does not have the strength to continue.

Reacting to the current situation, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach on Friday (August 9, 2024) said he has a "certain understanding" for Vinesh but also wondered where one would draw the line after allowing small concessions in situations like hers.

"Looking at the federation or anybody to take such a decision, when and where do you make the cut? Do you say with 100gms, we give it but with 102(gms), we don't give it anymore? "What do you do then in sports where you have differences of one-thousandths of a second (in track events). Do you also then apply such deliberations?," he added.

