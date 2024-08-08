ADVERTISEMENT

Vinesh Phogat announces retirement from wrestling day after Olympic disqualification

Published - August 08, 2024 06:29 am IST

“Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024,” Phogat wrote on X

The Hindu Bureau

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat carries a dejected look after being disqualified from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg for being 100 grams overweight during the ongoing Olympic Games Paris 2024, in Paris on Wednesday. Phogat defeated | Photo Credit: ANI

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Thursday (August 8, 2024) announced her retirement from wrestling a day after she was disqualified from the 50kg category Paris Olympics finals. The seasoned wrestler was disqualified after weighing 100 grams more than the permissible limit in the morning weigh-in ahead of the final.

In an emotional post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), she wrote, “Mom, wrestling has defeated me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream, my courage is all broken, I don’t have any more strength now.”

“Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024,” Phogat concluded, adding that she will “forever be indebted to everyone”.

Phogat appeals against disqualification

Just hours ago, Phogat appealed against her disqualificationin the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), demanding that she be awarded a joint silver medal. An Indian Olympic Association (IOA) source in the visiting Indian contingent confirmed the development to PTI.

An ad-hoc division of the CAS has been set up in Paris for resolution by arbitration of any disputes arising during the Olympic Games or during a period of 10 days preceding the Opening Ceremony.

Wrestling Federation of India demands action against Vinesh Phogat’s support staff

The matter will be taken up on Thursday (August 8, 2024) morning.

Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to Vinesh in the semifinals, replaced her in the final against American Sarah Ann Hildebrandt. Hidebrandt won the bout to claim gold.

