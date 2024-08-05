ADVERTISEMENT

Viktor Axelsen emulates Lin Dan in retaining Olympic badminton title

Published - August 05, 2024 09:49 pm IST - Paris

Backed by a vocal crowd of Danish fans at La Chapelle Arena, the second-seeded Axelsen surged past his eighth-seeded opponent 21-11, 21-11 in 52 minutes.

AFP

Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen celebrates after winning the Olympic gold medal in men’s badminton at Paris Olympic 2024 in Paris on August 5, 2024.  | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen retained his Olympic badminton title on August 5 by demolishing Thailand’s world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn in less than an hour in the men’s singles final in Paris.

ADVERTISEMENT

Backed by a vocal crowd of Danish fans at La Chapelle Arena, the second-seeded Axelsen surged past his eighth-seeded opponent 21-11, 21-11 in 52 minutes.

The lanky Dane became the first man to retain his Olympic men’s singles title since Chinese legend Lin Dan, who won in 2008 and 2012.

ADVERTISEMENT

After clinching the title, the 30-year-old grabbed a Danish flag and tore around the arena.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“To be honest I didn’t even know how I would like to celebrate when I won because I was so focused on winning,” said Axelsen.

“I was so focused on being calm and playing the right shots.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kunlavut’s silver was Thailand’s first-ever Olympic medal in badminton.

The Thai made a good start but Axelsen soon settled into his rhythm and built up a commanding lead in the first game.

He closed it out in 24 minutes, raising his hand in apology after winning the game with a shot that hit the net tape and flopped over.

ADVERTISEMENT

Axelsen was again unstoppable in the second game, unleashing the full force of his 6ft 4in (1m94) frame to rain down smashes.

Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia took bronze after beating India’s Lakshya Sen 13-21, 21-16, 21-11.

China topped the badminton medals table for a seventh straight Olympics, winning golds in the mixed and women’s doubles.

Taiwan won men’s doubles and South Korea’s An Se-young took gold in women’s singles.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US