GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Viktor Axelsen emulates Lin Dan in retaining Olympic badminton title

Backed by a vocal crowd of Danish fans at La Chapelle Arena, the second-seeded Axelsen surged past his eighth-seeded opponent 21-11, 21-11 in 52 minutes.

Published - August 05, 2024 09:49 pm IST - Paris

AFP
Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen celebrates after winning the Olympic gold medal in men’s badminton at Paris Olympic 2024 in Paris on August 5, 2024. 

Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen celebrates after winning the Olympic gold medal in men’s badminton at Paris Olympic 2024 in Paris on August 5, 2024.  | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen retained his Olympic badminton title on August 5 by demolishing Thailand’s world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn in less than an hour in the men’s singles final in Paris.

Backed by a vocal crowd of Danish fans at La Chapelle Arena, the second-seeded Axelsen surged past his eighth-seeded opponent 21-11, 21-11 in 52 minutes.

The lanky Dane became the first man to retain his Olympic men’s singles title since Chinese legend Lin Dan, who won in 2008 and 2012.

After clinching the title, the 30-year-old grabbed a Danish flag and tore around the arena.

“To be honest I didn’t even know how I would like to celebrate when I won because I was so focused on winning,” said Axelsen.

“I was so focused on being calm and playing the right shots.”

Kunlavut’s silver was Thailand’s first-ever Olympic medal in badminton.

The Thai made a good start but Axelsen soon settled into his rhythm and built up a commanding lead in the first game.

He closed it out in 24 minutes, raising his hand in apology after winning the game with a shot that hit the net tape and flopped over.

Axelsen was again unstoppable in the second game, unleashing the full force of his 6ft 4in (1m94) frame to rain down smashes.

Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia took bronze after beating India’s Lakshya Sen 13-21, 21-16, 21-11.

China topped the badminton medals table for a seventh straight Olympics, winning golds in the mixed and women’s doubles.

Taiwan won men’s doubles and South Korea’s An Se-young took gold in women’s singles.

Related Topics

Olympics / Paris Olympics 2024 / badminton

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.