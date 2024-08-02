USA’s Simone Biles reclaims all-around crown for sixth Olympic gold

Simone Biles recaptured the Olympic all-around crown on Thursday, seeing off Brazil's Rebeca Andrade for her sixth Olympic gold and second in Paris.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biles, who famously withdrew from multiple events at the Tokyo Games three years ago with the disorientating "twisties", followed up her team gold with the United States earlier this week. Defending Olympic champion Sunisa Lee took bronze.

Paris Olympics day 6 updates

The 27-year-old Biles became the first gymnast to reclaim the individual title, which she won in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

ADVERTISEMENT

She capped her performance with another electrifying floor routine to Taylor Swift's hit song "Ready for It", her high-flying tumbling bringing the crowd to its feet.

She scored 59.131 points to finish 1.199 ahead of Andrade with 21-year-old Lee sealing bronze with her floor routine having trailed in fourth going into the final rotation.

It was the first time that two women's Olympic all-around champions have gone head-to-head chasing a second crown.

ADVERTISEMENT

The United States have now won the event six times in a row -- and a record seven times overall.

Biles has now won nine Olympic medals including six golds.

She could add three more in Paris as she competes in the apparatus finals on the vault, floor exercise and balance beam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.