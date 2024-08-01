ADVERTISEMENT

USA’s Katie Ledecky wins Olympic 1500m freestyle gold, creates history

Published - August 01, 2024 01:20 am IST - Paris

Ledecky now shares the record for most Olympic gold medals in women’s swimming with American Jenny Thompson, who won eight relay titles over three Olympics from 1992-2000.

Reuters

Katie Ledecky of United States celebrates after winning gold and setting a new Olympic record. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Katie Ledecky blitzed the field to retain her 1,500 metres freestyle title at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, the American iron-woman securing a record-equalling eighth gold medal in the sport.

World record holder Ledecky blew away the field in the gruelling, 30-lap race at La Defense Arena, touching the wall in an Olympic record 15.30.02, more than 10 seconds ahead of France’s silver medallist Anastasiia Kirpichnikova.

Paris Olympics day 5 updates

Germany’s Isabel Gose took bronze.

Her collection of Olympic medals now equals the all-time record of 12 in women’s swimming shared by Thompson, Americans Dara Torres and Natalie Coughlin, and Australian Emma McKeon.

