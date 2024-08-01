USA’s Katie Ledecky wins Olympic 1500m freestyle gold, creates history

Katie Ledecky blitzed the field to retain her 1,500 metres freestyle title at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, the American iron-woman securing a record-equalling eighth gold medal in the sport.

World record holder Ledecky blew away the field in the gruelling, 30-lap race at La Defense Arena, touching the wall in an Olympic record 15.30.02, more than 10 seconds ahead of France’s silver medallist Anastasiia Kirpichnikova.

Germany’s Isabel Gose took bronze.

Ledecky now shares the record for most Olympic gold medals in women’s swimming with American Jenny Thompson, who won eight relay titles over three Olympics from 1992-2000.

Her collection of Olympic medals now equals the all-time record of 12 in women’s swimming shared by Thompson, Americans Dara Torres and Natalie Coughlin, and Australian Emma McKeon.