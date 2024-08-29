GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Track cyclist Caroline Groot of the Netherlands wins Paralympic Games’ first gold medal

Groot won the final of the C4 and C5 classifications in the 500-meter time trial in women’s track cycling

Published - August 29, 2024 10:20 pm IST - PARIS

AP
Gold Medallist Caroline Groot of Team Netherlands.

Track cyclist Caroline Groot of the Netherlands won the first gold medal of the Paralympic Games on Thursday- (August 29, 2024).

Groot won the final of the C4 and C5 classifications in the 500-meter time trial in women’s track cycling. It was the first medal event of the Games that opened with a spectacular ceremony on Wednesday (August 28, 2024).

Groot went last after watching C4 world record holder Kadeena Cox crash on her attempt. The British cyclist was denied the opportunity of restarting because a mechanical error was not to blame for her fall.

Groot won in 35.390 seconds, a world record in C5. French cyclist Marie Patouillet (C5) took the silver, and Canada’s Kate O’Brien (C4) took bronze.

C1 to C5 are para cycling classifications for athletes with physical impairments that affect their legs, arms and/or trunk causing issues with functionality who can use a standard bicycle.

C4 is for cyclists with lower limb impairments or issues with lower limb functionality caused by the likes of cerebral palsy, amputations and other lower limb impairments, while C5 is for cyclists with less severe impairments.

