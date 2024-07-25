GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Time for another ‘Belle Epoque’ as the World reels under a troubled backdrop

From Pont d’Austerlitz to Pont d’lena, with the final spectacle to be staged at Trocadero, the event will cover all the eye-catching monuments of this historic city with arrangements to accommodate 3,00,000 spectators.

Updated - July 25, 2024 10:20 pm IST

Published - July 25, 2024 10:07 pm IST - PARIS

Y.B. Sarangi
The Olympic rings and the event logo are seen on a building.

The Olympic rings and the event logo are seen on a building. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The river Seine is ready. So is Paris.

France, and the whole world, needs another ‘Belle Epoque’ — French for beautiful age — at a time when Paris hosts the Olympics, a symbol of peace and unity, against a troubled backdrop of international wars and simmering domestic discontent.

What is breaking, the newest Olympic sport?

Staging the Games for a third time — and a century after the 1924 edition — the organisers have decided to put up a show that is bold, original, and unique. Designed by theatre director Thomas Jolly, Friday’s much-anticipated opening ceremony will be held outside a stadium on the Seine, with boats carrying the athletes over a six-km stretch.

From Pont d’Austerlitz to Pont d’lena, with the final spectacle to be staged at Trocadero, the event will cover all the eye-catching monuments of this historic city with arrangements to accommodate 3,00,000 spectators.

  

The spectators’ response, though, has been lukewarm. Initially criticised for being highly priced, tickets reportedly remained unsold just a few days before the opening.

A reflection of the Eiffel Tower is seen in the Seine river on July 25, 2024.

A reflection of the Eiffel Tower is seen in the Seine river on July 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

With a heavy police deployment, the emphasis on security is clear. The Ukraine war, the Israel-Gaza conflict, and the current political scenario in France are additional headaches for the organisers.

Paris has opted to marry the old and new, converting centuries-old historic buildings to sporting venues for the mega event.

After Athens hosted two editions in a gap of 108 years, the French capital became the second to host after a century and the second after London to do it thrice. Paris falls in a unique series of repeat Olympic hosts, sandwiched between the Tokyo and Los Angeles Games.

As the Games’ mascot, the Phrygian cap, a traditional symbol of rebellion speaking of the free-spirited French, is another novel aspect.

A family poses for photographs with the Olympic Rings at South Paris Arena 4, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Paris, on July 25, 2024.

A family poses for photographs with the Olympic Rings at South Paris Arena 4, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Paris, on July 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Breaking, a dance form which will make its debut at this Games, signals the winds of change and an apparent attempt to woo the younger generation towards the 128-year-old sporting extravaganza.

India, buoyant after its best-ever show of seven medals in the Tokyo Olympics and excited at the prospect of bidding for the 2036 Games, has fielded 117 athletes with a never-before sports science backup.

With World and Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and two-time medallist shuttler P.V. Sindhu leading the country’s hope, India would love to record a double-digit on the medals tally.

Spanish police and French gendarmerie are pictured at the Chatelet Les Halles train station, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics

Spanish police and French gendarmerie are pictured at the Chatelet Les Halles train station, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics | Photo Credit: Reuters

The current edition of the Olympics — which has taken an unimaginable leap, symbolised by a few grainy black-and-white pics from 1924 to the digital world in use now — could likely be the most well documented one.

Only a time travel to the early 20th century can tell us of the other changes that humanity and the Olympics have made over a century.

It’s time to welcome the ‘Games Wide Open!’

Related Topics

Olympics / Paris Olympics 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.