This is greatest show by Indian shooters in history of Olympic Games, says Gagan Narang

Himself an Olympic medallist, Indian contingent Chef de Mission Gagan Narang on August 3 hailed the shooting team's three bronze-winning campaign in the Paris Games as the best show in the country's Olympics history.

The sensational Manu Bhaker became the first Indian after the country's independence to win two medals — both bronze — in a single edition of the Games. She first won a bronze in women's 10m air pistol, and then paired up with Sarabjot Singh to clinch another medal of the same colour in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

On August 3, she narrowly missed another bronze, finishing fourth in the women's 25m sports pistol event.

Swapnil Kusale was the third shooter to win another bronze — in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions event.

"This is perhaps the greatest show by Indian shooters in the history of the Games. It has been an emotional first week in Paris, with shooting giving us a head start in the medal tally. I am overwhelmed with happiness to see Manu, Sarabjot and Swapnil win medals at the same time,” Narang said.

Before Paris Games, the best show in an Olympics was the silver and bronze won respectively by Vijay Kumar (25m rapid fire pistol) and Narang (10m air rifle) himself in the 2012 London Olympics.

“I am so proud of Arjun Babuta as well, who finished fourth in the tough 10m Air Rifle event." Talking about Swapnil, he said, "I remember competing alongside Swapnil in 2017 at the Commonwealth Championship in Gold Coast, where he claimed the bronze medal after giving me a tough fight for the silver medal.

"It is truly emotional to see him reaching this level and achieving his dream of winning an Olympic medal for India, and that too, on the same day when I had won mine in 2012 in London. It almost feels like destiny,” he added.

Narang stressed the need to not forget the other athletes who did not win medals but managed to make the tough road to Paris in the first place.

"As an athlete, it is everyone's dream to compete at the Olympics, but only a few earn the opportunity after years of hard work. The margins in the Olympics are so less that there's no difference in preparation between the 1st place and 8th place.

"While winning medals is important, it is equally important to acknowledge our athletes' efforts for their years of hard work and sacrifice. As a nation, we must celebrate all our Olympians irrespective of the results," he said.

"All the athletes who were unable to win a medal will have a fire burning brighter in them and they will learn from their opponents and will be inspired to perform even better.” The IOA vice-president is confident that India will bag more medals in the coming week with boxing, wrestling, athletics and hockey going into medal rounds.

“I am delighted to see our athletes rising up to the occasion and delivering such outstanding performances. I am confident that we are going to win more medals in Paris.”