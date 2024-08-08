The players who turned a billion dreams into reality in a sizzling Paris campaign

A look at the 16 hockey players who powered India’s campaign, along with coach Craig Fulton, in Paris:

Goalkeeper: P.R. Sreejesh (Matches: 336)

The 36-year-old was the hero in the bronze medal match against Spain on Thursday, effecting crucial saves in the dying minutes of the game. He was in the forefront in the quarterfinal against Great Britain too when the team won the shootout. The custodian had 62 shots fired towards goal and saved a staggering 50!

Defender: Jarmanpreet Singh (M: 114)

Jarmanpreet, in his Olympic debut in Paris 2024, made his maiden senior international appearance in the 2018 Champions Trophy where India finished second.

Defender: Amit Rohidas (M: 191)

Rohidas is a vital cog in the backline and the first rusher during penalty corners. He also played in Tokyo.

Defender: Harmanpreet Singh (M: 227)

The skipper, defender and penalty corner specialist is regarded as one of the best drag-flickers in the world and he proved it in Paris as he scored 10 goals, seven from penalty corners.

Defender: Sanjay (M: 43)

A member of 2022 Asian Games-winning squad, he is the second drag-flicker in the team.

Defender: Sumit Walmiki (M: 142)

He was part of the Indian squad which won the 2016 Junior World Cup and made his senior debut at the 2017 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.

Midfielder: Rajkumar Pal (M: 62)

After making his international debut in February 2020 in the FIH Pro League, he was instrumental in India claiming a bronze in the 2021 Asian Champions Trophy and 2022 Asia Cup.

Midfielder: Shamsher Singh (M: 103)

Having made his first push for India seniors in the 2019 Ready Steady Tokyo hockey tournament, he was a crucial member of the side that won the bronze in the Tokyo Olympics. He also featured in the 2022 Asian Games gold medal triumph.

Midfielder: Manpreet Singh (M: 378)

One of the most experienced members in the squad, he led the team in Tokyo. At the 2014 and 2022 Asian Games, he was part of the Indian team that won gold.

Midfielder: Hardik Singh (M: 142)

Trained by his uncle and former India drag-flicker Jugraj Singh, his senior debut came in the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy when India took the gold. He was also in the team in Tokyo and Hangzhou.

Midfielder: Vivek Sagar Prasad (M: 151)

In January 2018, the 17-year-old became the second youngest to don the India colours. He won the FIH Rising Star award in 2019 and was named the FIH Young Player of the Year in 2020-21.

Forward: Abhishek (M: 82)

His international journey began in February 2022 in the FIH Pro League and he figured in the victorious 2022 Asian Games campaign.

Forward: Sukhjeet Singh (M: 78)

He scored six goals in his maiden tournament (2022-23 FIH Pro League) and was part of the team in Hangzhou. He scored the second equaliser for the side during the 3-2 loss to Germany in the semifinals in Paris.

Forward: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (M: 176)

A part of the team at the Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Asian Games, he is one of the most experienced players in the squad.

Forward: Mandeep Singh (M: 252)

In Paris, he scored the team’s first goal during the 3-2 win over New Zealand in the first group match. He was also part of the bronze-winning squad in Tokyo and the gold-winning team in Hangzhou.

Forward: Gurjant Singh (M: 124)

A part of the Indian squad which won gold at the 2016 Junior World Cup, he rose in the ranks to feature in the golden campaign at the 2022 Asian Games. He was instrumental in India finishing on top in the 2018 and 2023 Asian Champions Trophy.

— Compiled by Nihit Sachdeva

