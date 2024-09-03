ADVERTISEMENT

Sumit Antil wins gold in javelin throw F64, becomes first Indian man to defend title in Paralympics

Published - September 03, 2024 12:45 am IST - Paris

The 26-year-old world record holder from Sonipat in Haryana bettered his own earlier Paralympic record of 68.55m set in Tokyo

PTI

India’s Sumit Antil celebrates his victory in the Men’s Javelin F64 final at the Paris Paralympics 2024, in Paris on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Star javelin thrower Sumit Antil on Monday (September 2, 2024) became the first Indian man and second from the country to defend the title as he won the F64 category gold with Paralympics record of 70.59m at the Paris Games.

The 26-year-old world record holder from Sonipat in Haryana bettered his own earlier Paralympic record of 68.55m set in Tokyo while winning the gold three years ago.

His world record stands at 73.29m.

Antil is the second Indian overall after shooter Avani Lekhara to defend Paralympics title. F64 category is for athletes with problems in the lower limb(s), those competing with prosthesis or affected by leg length difference.

