Sindhu to take a small break after heart-breaking loss at Paris Olympics

Published - August 02, 2024 03:58 pm IST

Sindhu said in an instagram post “ However, I plan to carefully evaluate the journey ahead finding more joy in playing the sport I love so very much.”

The Hindu Bureau

A day after the loss in the pre-quarterfinals, P.V. Sindhu in an instagram post said she will be taking a small break from the game for now. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

Two-time medallist P.V. Sindhu’s dream of a historic third medal at the Olympics remained unfulfilled after a heart-breaking loss to world No.9 He Bing Jioa of China in the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals. Sindhu lost the match in straight sets by 19-21, 14-21.

A day after the loss, P.V. Sindhu in an instagram post said “Regarding my future, I want to be clear; I will continue, albeit after a small break. My body and more importantly, my mind need it. However, I plan to carefully evaluate the journey ahead finding more joy in playing the sport I love so very much.”

Sindhu also spoke about her journey to the Paris Olympics. She said in the post, “The journey to Paris 2024 was a battle, marked by two years of injuries and long periods away from the game.”

Sindhu had earlier won a silver and bronze at the Olympics. She won a silver at the 2016 Olympics followed it by a bronze at 2020 Olympics.

