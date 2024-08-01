GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Simone Biles leads USA to the team gold

Biles and her teammates in the absence of the French team that failed to qualify for the final, USA finished an impressive 5.802 points ahead of second-placed Italy.

Published - August 01, 2024 12:52 am IST - PARIS

Reuters
Simone Biles of United States in action on the Vault

Simone Biles of United States in action on the Vault | Photo Credit: Reuters

Simone Biles clinched her fifth Olympic gold medal as she made a triumphant return to the women’s gymnastics team final on Tuesday, reinforcing her status as one of the greatest just three years after withdrawing from the same event at the Tokyo Games.

Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all-time, earned the United States its 11th Olympic medal in the women’s team event with a solid performance on all four apparatus after starting off on the vault, from which she soared high into the air while executing the ‘Cheng’ to earn 14.900 points.

Gymnastic great Simone Biles leads USA to Olympic women's team gold

With the crowd rallying behind Biles and her teammates in the absence of the French team that failed to qualify for the final, USA finished an impressive 5.802 points ahead of second-placed Italy. While the Italians won their first women’s Olympic team medal since the 1928 Olympics, an incredible, high-flying vault by Rebeca Andrade landed Brazil the bronze, its first ever medal in the discipline.

Related stories

Related Topics

Olympics / Paris Olympics 2024 / sport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.