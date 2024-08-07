She is physically and medically fine: P. T. Usha provides update on Vinesh Phogat's health following disqualification

Following Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from the 50-kg category final at the Paris Olympics, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P. T. Usha on Wednesday (August 07, 2024) provided an update on the Indian grappler’s health and said that she is physically and medically doing fine.

P. T. Usha met Phogat at the medical centre of the Olympic Village in Paris.

In a big blow to India’s medal hopes from the wrestling arena, grappler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the 50 kg women’s wrestling event for breaching the weight mark. She was scheduled to take on the United States’s Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the Gold Medal match on Wednesday (August 7, 2024).

Speaking at a press conference, P. T. Usha said that she was “shocked and disappointed” after knowing about Phogat’s disqualification.

The IOA president said that Phogat is mentally disappointed, adding that the Indian support staff are with her and working with her to reduce her weight.

She further added that the support staff of the Indian contingent are with the Indian grappler and helping her to reduce weight.

“After hearing the news that Vinesh Phogat is disqualified, I am shocked and disappointed. I had come here to meet Vinesh, she is physically and medically okay. Yes, mentally she is disappointed. Our support staffs are all with her to reduce the weight, they are trying their best...,”

Phogat had entered the Gold Medal bout after beating Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday (August 6, 2024) night.

Meanwhile, India can continue to hope for medals from the athletics arena. Athlete Avinash Sable will be taking part in the 3000 Metre Steeplechase final on Thursday (August 8, 2024). Mirabai Chanu will also be in action in the day where she will be seen competing in the Women’s 49 KG category in Weightlifting.

Currently, the Indian contingent has won three bronze medals at the Paris Olympics and all of them came in shooting.

India had the chance to win more medals but failed to clinch after finishing at the fourth place in 10m air rifle, 25m pistol, skeet team, badminton singles and mixed archery team events.