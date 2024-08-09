ADVERTISEMENT

Senior advocate Harish Salve to represent IOA in Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification case today

Updated - August 09, 2024 11:24 am IST

Published - August 09, 2024 10:44 am IST - New Delhi

Mr. Salve’s expertise will be crucial in addressing the legal and procedural aspects of the dispute in the Court of Arbitration for Sport .

ANI

Senior Advocate, Harish Salve. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Harish Salve, senior Advocate, will represent the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearing on Friday, regarding the disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Paris Olympics.

Mr. Salve's expertise will be crucial in addressing the legal and procedural aspects of the dispute.

Mr. Salve, former Solicitor General of India and King’s Counsel, confirmed to ANI that he has been engaged by the IOA to represent Phogat at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics final, Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling on Thursday.In an emotional post on X, Phogat expressed her sense of defeat and gratitude, stating, “Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. I don’t have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness.

