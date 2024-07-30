Sarabjot Singh: From Haryana to Olympics glory

“I don’t feel any pressure. I am giving my best, don’t feel low, don’t feel anything related to the Olympics,” Sarabjot Singh told The Hindua few weeks back when he was undergoing training in Luxembourg along with other Olympic-bound Indian shooters.

The World No. 14 has added a bronze Olympics medal into his kitty on July 30, 2024, when he, along with Manu Bhaker defeated South Korea in the Paris game.

Hailing from Haryana, Sarabjot is an individual and mixed team World junior champion in 2021. He has won three World Cup gold medals in 2023 and 2024 (including one in Munich in June) apart from two Asian Games medals last year.

He also won a bronze medal in 2023 Changwon Asian Shooting Championship and sealed a Paris Olympics quota place for India in men’s 10m air pistol.

He was the winner of the men’s 10m air pistol team gold and mixed team silver at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

