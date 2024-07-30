GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sarabjot Singh: From Haryana to Olympics glory

Sarabjot Singh has added a bronze Olympics medal into his kitty on July 30, 2024, when he, along with Manu Bhaker defeated South Korea in the Paris game.

Updated - July 30, 2024 02:20 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 01:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sarabjot Singh of Team India celebrates winning the bronze medals with Manu Bhaker (not pictured) after competing in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match against Team Republic of Korea on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Chateauroux Shooting Centre on July 30, 2024 in Chateauroux, France.

Sarabjot Singh of Team India celebrates winning the bronze medals with Manu Bhaker (not pictured) after competing in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match against Team Republic of Korea on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Chateauroux Shooting Centre on July 30, 2024 in Chateauroux, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

“I don’t feel any pressure. I am giving my best, don’t feel low, don’t feel anything related to the Olympics,” Sarabjot Singh told The Hindua few weeks back when he was undergoing training in Luxembourg along with other Olympic-bound Indian shooters.

The World No. 14 has added a bronze Olympics medal into his kitty on July 30, 2024, when he, along with Manu Bhaker defeated South Korea in the Paris game.

Hailing from Haryana, Sarabjot is an individual and mixed team World junior champion in 2021. He has won three World Cup gold medals in 2023 and 2024 (including one in Munich in June) apart from two Asian Games medals last year.

He also won a bronze medal in 2023 Changwon Asian Shooting Championship and sealed a Paris Olympics quota place for India in men’s 10m air pistol.

He was the winner of the men’s 10m air pistol team gold and mixed team silver at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

