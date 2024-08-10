GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Same 50gm: Japanese Olympic champ Rei Higuchi consoles Vinesh Phogat; says I understand your pain

The 29-year-old Vinesh has filed an appeal with the ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against her disqualification, and the decision is awaited.

Published - August 10, 2024 07:00 pm IST - Paris

PTI
Gold medalist Rei Higuchi of Team Japan poses on the podium during the Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 57kg medal ceremony at Paris Olympics.

Gold medalist Rei Higuchi of Team Japan poses on the podium during the Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 57kg medal ceremony at Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

All too familiar with the pain of being disqualified over a few extra grams, Japanese Olympic champion Rei Higuchi offered his support to Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was debarred from her final in the Paris Games for being 100gm above the prescribed limit.

Higuchi, the gold-medallist in men's 57kg freestyle event, was eliminated from the qualifiers of the Tokyo Olympics three years ago for being overweight by just 50gm. He eventually even lost a playoff bout and could not compete in his home Olympics despite being highly rated even at that time.

"I understand your pain the best. Same 50g. Don't worry about the voices around you. Life goes on. Rising from setbacks is the most beautiful thing. Take a good rest," Higuchi, who defeated India's Aman Sehrawat in the 57kg freestyle category semifinals en route his gold, wrote on X while commenting on Vinesh's retirement announcement.

Before his gold in Paris, Higuchi had won a silver in the 2016 Rio Games.

"I have passed through a setback and despair, but I managed to succeed by believing myself. Still, I don't think I could've won the gold medal with my efforts alone," Higuchi was quoted as saying by 'Japan News' as he looked back at the Tokyo debacle for which he blamed his fondness for junk food at that time.

The 29-year-old Vinesh has filed an appeal with the ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against her disqualification, and the decision is awaited later this evening after the completion of the hearing on Friday.

She was disqualified after being 100gm overweight during the weigh-in ahead of her gold medal bout against American Sara Ann Hildebrandt.

Vinesh was replaced by Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to her in the semifinals on Tuesday.

In her appeal, the Indian has demanded that she be given a joint silver with Lopez as she was within the prescribed weight limit during her bouts on Tuesday.

Vinesh was represented by high-profile senior advocates Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania during the CAS hearing.

Olympics / Paris Olympics 2024 / wrestling

