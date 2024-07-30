President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi lead India in hailing history-making Manu Bhaker; applause for Sarabjot too

Manu Bhaker's consistency and composure drew effusive praise as President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country's sporting fraternity hailed the young shooter for becoming the first Indian athlete in post-independence era to win two medals in a single Olympic Games.

Bhaker combined with Sarabjot Singh win the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal at the ongoing Games.

The two 22-year-olds were calmness personified as they won the team bronze defeating South Korea's Lee Wonoho and Oh Yeh Jin 16-10 at Chateauroux's shooting range. Bhaker had earlier bagged the bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event at the same venue on Sunday.

"Our shooters continue to make us proud! Congratulations to @realmanubhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the #Olympics. Both of them have shown great skills and teamwork. India is incredibly delighted," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

"For Manu, this is her second consecutive Olympic medal, showcasing her consistent excellence and dedication. #Cheer4Bharat." President Murmu also shared a post on social media, congratulating the Indian shooters.

"Congratulations to Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning bronze medal for India in the mixed team 10 metre air pistol event for shooting!," Ms. Murmu wrote.

"Manu Bhaker has created history, becoming the first woman shooter from India to win two medals in the same Olympic games. She has done us immensely proud. I wish her and Sarabjot Singh many more laurels in the future." Bhaker and Sarabjot's medal was the country's second in the ongoing edition.

Sportspersons hail achievement

"Manu & Sarabjot: You've done what no Indian shooting pair has done before. India's first Olympic shooting team medal. Savour this moment, you've earned it! Proud," wrote India's first-ever Olympic gold medallist in individual event, shooter Abhinav Bindra.

While wrestler Sushil Kumar and shuttler PV Sindhu have won two Olympic medals but Bhaker is the only Indian after independence to win two medals in a single edition.

Before Bhaker, British-Indian athlete Norman Pritchard had won two silver medals in 200m sprint and 200m hurdles at the 1900 Olympics but that achievement had come in the pre-Independence era.

"Congratulations Manu Bhaker, you have created history by becoming the first Indian to win 2 medals in the same edition of the #OlympicGames!," Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya wrote on 'X'.

"Huge congratulations to @realmanubhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the historic BRONZE medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event for Bharat! Your incredible teamwork has made the nation proud." Hailing the achievement of the Indian duo, IOC Member and Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani said: "A special call out to Manu for becoming the first Indian to win two medals in a single Olympic edition.

"The entire nation is keeping its fingers crossed for her hat-trick now! Here’s wishing all our athletes the very best for the Games ahead. Go, India, go!" The cricket fraternity, including new T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav and new head coach Gautam Gambhir, also joined in to congratulate the duo.

"Superb performance @realmanubhaker and #SarabjotSingh! India’s second medal!," Gambhir wrote.

Suryakumar, who was appointed the captain of the T20 side ahead of the ongoing Sri Lanka series, shared on his Instagram page: "Congratulations, sarbjot singh, manu bhaker- congratulations on your 2nd consecutive medal." BCCI secretary general Jay Shah wrote: "Second medal for India! @realmanubhaker and@Sarabjotsingh30, you both were clinical today at the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match!

"Your resilience throughout the event was incredible. Cherish this moment - it brings immense pride to our nation!" Calling Bhaker "history maker", Beijing Olympics bronze-medallist boxer Vijender Singh wrote: "History maker Manu Bhaker! You've amazed us once again. The entire nation is proud of you. Keep shining bright!"

Former Sports Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also showered praise on the two for their achievement.

"Heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Paris Olympics! This victory is a testament to unwavering hard work and dedication," wrote Rathore, who had won the silver medal at the 2004 Olympics in men's double trap.

"Special congratulations to Manu Bhaker for creating history by winning two medals at the same Olympics." Rijiju also saluted the dedication of the two shooters.

"Manu, achieving your second consecutive Olympic medal speaks volumes about your unwavering dedication & incredible skill. Sarabjot, your focus & commitment have been exemplary.

"Together, you’ve made the nation proud & set an inspiring example for future athletes. Proud of both of you!" he said.

Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, who claimed a bronze in the London Olympics, wrote: "Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh have made the country proud by winning bronze medal in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Event – ​​Shooting at #ParisOlympics2024. Second medal for India in Paris, Manu Bhaker wins her second medal!"