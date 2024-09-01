GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Preethi Pal wins bronze in T35 200m, her second medal at Paris Paralympics

All the athletics medals India had won since the 1984 edition of the Paralympics have come from the field events

Published - September 01, 2024 11:54 pm IST - Paris

PTI
Bronze medalist, Preethi Pal of Team India.

Bronze medalist, Preethi Pal of Team India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India's Preethi Pal won a bronze in the women's 200m T35 category, her second medal of the Paris Paralympics, with a personal best time of 30.01 seconds on Sunday (September 1, 2024).

The bronze won by the 23-year-old Preethi was also India's second para-athletics medal in the Paris Games.

T35 classification is meant for athletes who have coordination impairments such as hypertonia, ataxia and athetosis.

On Friday (August 30, 2024), she had clinched India's first athletics medal in a Paralympics track event, winning a bronze in the women's T35 100m competition with a personal best time of 14.21 seconds.

All the athletics medals India had won since the 1984 edition of the Paralympics have come from the field events.

