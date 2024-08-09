PR Sreejesh’s father swells with pride watching his last hurrah ending in Olympic glory

When P.V. Raveendran, father of the legendary Indian hockey goalkeeper and two-time Olympic medallist P.R. Sreejesh, received a call from his son before he suited up for his final international game in Indian colours at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, he was probably thrown back to a time more than two decades ago.

Sreejesh was then a junior Indian player yearning for a good goalkeeper’s kit that would offer better protection against powerful hits from opposing strikers. Mr. Raveendran recalled his son describing how his legs ached after being struck on the pads a few times.

“At that time, it cost around ₹10,000, which was a big sum for an ordinary farmer like me. But I did what I had to and bought him the kit. That’s what parents live for, isn’t it, to provide their children with what they need. I didn’t do it expecting any returns,” said Mr. Raveendran.

But his son surpassed all expectations, with the latest achievement being a second consecutive Olympic medal. Neither the father nor the son could have asked for more, as it marked the culmination of a brilliant career. “He called me again after winning the bronze medal match, and he was over the moon. Yes, we are happy and content with his career,” said Mr. Raveendran.

The family’s house in Kizhakkambalam village on the outskirts of Kochi had a festive atmosphere as family members, friends, and neighbours gathered to watch Sreejesh’s final international match. The game provided plenty of excitement, with the Indian team coming from behind to defeat Spain for a podium finish. After his remarkable performance against Great Britain in the quarter-final, where he made numerous saves, including two penalty stops, it was a fitting farewell for Sreejesh.

When it was all over, Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh lifted Sreejesh onto his shoulders and paraded him around the field. Thousands of kilometres away, a father swelled with pride.