Postcard from Paris

Parisians manage to find their own way to relax near the Seine

AAmid heavy security on both banks of River Seine for the Olympic Games opening ceremony on Friday, Parisians manage to find their own way to relax near the river which is an integral part of their City.

A walk around the closely fenced and barricaded Invalides area would give a nice view of the banks of Seine decorated with the Olympic themes and colours and temporary stands erected for the non-traditional opening.

Still, the crowd thronged Passerelle Leopold Sedar Senghor, the only bridge open for the public, to relax and spend some time with their near and dear ones.

A lady playing a beautiful tune on violin drew some admirers and built the mood for the Games with just a day to go.

Cycles and non-electric scooters gain popularity

The general inclination of the Parisians towards fitness aligns with the objectives of the Olympic Games, which aims at promoting a fit and healthy lifestyle among people. When you step out onto the streets of Paris, people, across age groups, cycling to their destinations is a common sight.

Not just cycles, but one witnesses many youth preferring non-electric scooters. These have gained popularity because of being portable, the flexibility of using them on roads and inside metro stations apart from being stylish and inexpensive. The use of non-energy reliant conveyance also makes an impact as a sustainable practice and prepares the future generation to care for the environment.

Police and pay raise

In the run-up to Paris 2024, a few protests hit the headlines. One of the most prominent was the threat of a strike by Paris City police officials, who demanded a pay hike keeping in view the possibility of long working hours.

The presence of Paris police, dressed in their smart navy-blue uniform, at various Games venues is unmissable. A conversation with one of them tells that a police personnel has to be on duty for 12 hours a day during the Olympics. Probe a little further, through app-enabled translation, you get to know that they succeeded to get a pay raise.

“It was very difficult to manage with the pay we used to get,” said a policeman. Now, they are a happier lot, ensuring a smooth delivery of the Olympics.

