ADVERTISEMENT

Paris Paralympics: Satya Prakash Sangwan named chef de mission

Published - August 20, 2024 06:21 pm IST - New Delh

As the CDM, Satya Prakash Sangwan will lead India's largest-ever contingent of 84 para-athletes competing across 12 sports disciplines.

PTI

Satya Prakash Sangwan has been named as the chef de mission of the Indian contingent for the Paralympic Games in Paris from August 28, 2024. Photo: PCI website

Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) vice president Satya Prakash Sangwan was on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) appointed as the chef de mission of the Indian contingent at the upcoming Paris Paralympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sangwan brings with him over a decade of dedicated service and experience within the Paralympic movement.

As the CDM, he will lead India's largest-ever contingent of 84 para-athletes competing across 12 sports disciplines.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is a great honour to be entrusted with this responsibility. I am committed to ensuring that our athletes have everything they need to succeed and make India proud at the Paralympics," Sangwan said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Mr. Satya Prakash Sangwan has been an integral part of the Paralympic Committee of India for over a decade. His dedication and leadership have always been an inspiration to our athletes.

"We are confident that under his guidance as Chef de Mission, our team will achieve great success at the Paris Paralympics 2024," PCI president Devendra Jhajharia said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

paralympic games

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US