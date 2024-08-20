GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Paris Paralympics: Satya Prakash Sangwan named chef de mission

As the CDM, Satya Prakash Sangwan will lead India's largest-ever contingent of 84 para-athletes competing across 12 sports disciplines.

Published - August 20, 2024 06:21 pm IST - New Delh

PTI
Satya Prakash Sangwan has been named as the chef de mission of the Indian contingent for the Paralympic Games in Paris from August 28, 2024. Photo: PCI website

Satya Prakash Sangwan has been named as the chef de mission of the Indian contingent for the Paralympic Games in Paris from August 28, 2024. Photo: PCI website

Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) vice president Satya Prakash Sangwan was on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) appointed as the chef de mission of the Indian contingent at the upcoming Paris Paralympics.

Sangwan brings with him over a decade of dedicated service and experience within the Paralympic movement.

As the CDM, he will lead India's largest-ever contingent of 84 para-athletes competing across 12 sports disciplines.

"It is a great honour to be entrusted with this responsibility. I am committed to ensuring that our athletes have everything they need to succeed and make India proud at the Paralympics," Sangwan said.

"Mr. Satya Prakash Sangwan has been an integral part of the Paralympic Committee of India for over a decade. His dedication and leadership have always been an inspiration to our athletes.

"We are confident that under his guidance as Chef de Mission, our team will achieve great success at the Paris Paralympics 2024," PCI president Devendra Jhajharia said.

