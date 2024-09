Paris Paralympics: Indians in action on September 7, 2024 – Day 10

Following is the India schedule for Day 10 of competitions at the Paris Paralympics here on Saturday (September 7, 2024):

Road cycling

Men's road race C1-3 (Medal round): Arshad Shaik -- 1.00 p.m.

Women's road race C1-3 (Medal round): Jyoti Gaderiya -- 1.05 p.m.

Canoe sprint

Men's KL1 200m (Semi-final): Yash Kumar -- 1.30 p.m.

Women's VL2 200m (Semi-final): Prachi Yadav -- 2.05 p.m.

Swimming

Men's 50m butterfly S7 (Heat): Suyash Jadhav -- 1.55 p.m.

Athletics

Men's 400m T47 (Medal round): Dilip Gavit -- 12.29 a.m. (Sunday)