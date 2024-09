Following is the India schedule on Day 8 of competitions in the Paris Paralympics on Thursday (September 5, 2024)

Shooting

Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification: Sidhartha Basu and Mona Agarwal — 1 p.m.

Archery

Mixed Team Recurve Open (Pre Quarterfinals): Pooja and Harvinder Singh vs Amanda Jennings and Taymon Kenton-Smith (Australia) — 1:50 p.m.

Powerlifting

Men's up to 65kg final: Ashok — 10:05 p.m.