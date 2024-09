Paris Paralympic Games 2024: Indians in action on September 3, 2024 — Day 6

Following is the India schedule on Day 6 of the competitions in the Paris Paralympics in Paris on Tuesday (September 3, 2024):

Shooting

Women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 (Qualification): Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara -- 1.00 pm Women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 (Final): Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara (If qualified) -- 7.30 pm

Athletics

Women's shot put F34 (Medal round): Bhagyashree Jadhav -- 2.28 pm Men's high jump T63 (Medal round): Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu and Shailesh Kumar -- 11.50 pm Men's javelin throw F46 (Medal round): Ajeet Singh Yadav, Rinku and Sundar Singh Gurjar -- 12.13 am (Wednesday)

Archery

Women's recurve: Pooja vs TBA -- 3.20 pm.