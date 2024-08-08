Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat appeals against disqualification in Court of Arbitration for Sports

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) appealed against her disqualification from the 50kg category Olympic finals in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), demanding that she be awarded a joint silver medal.

ADVERTISEMENT

An IOA source in the visiting Indian contingent confirmed the development to PTI.

"Yes we got to know about it. It has been done by her team," said the source.

An Ad hoc Division of the CAS has been set up in Paris for resolution by arbitration of any disputes arising during the Olympic Games or during a period of 10 days preceding the Opening Ceremony.

The matter will be taken up on Thursday (August 8, 2024) morning. Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to Vinesh in the semifinals, had replaced her in the final.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.